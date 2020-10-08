Imogene Waltz, 87, of Severna Park, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Severna Park. Imogene was born in Tremont, KY on December 30, 1932 to the late Flora and Reusaw Noe. Imogene was a homemaker and raised her three children. Once her youngest child went to elementary school Imogene worked at Sears as a Sales Associate in the jewelry department from 1975 to 2000. She was an active member of Glen Burnie Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, baking, sewing, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Imogene was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 61 years, Charles W. Waltz. She is survived by her beloved children, Duane M. Waltz, Mark G. Waltz and his wife Michelle, and Cheryl L. Heilker and her husband Eric; and her dear brother, Carliss E. Noe; and her loving grandchildren, Morgan D. Waltz, Matthew R. Waltz, Kiersten C. Kutz, and Logan M. Waltz. Imogene was predeceased by 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, SW (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Friday, October 9th, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. On Saturday, October 10th, visitation will be held from 10-11 am at Glen Burnie Baptist Church, 7524 Old Stage Road in Glen Burnie, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 am. There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Imogene's name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
Greater MD Chapter, 1850 York Road, Ste D, Timonium, MD 21093 (www.alz.org
). To offer condolences to the Waltz family please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
.