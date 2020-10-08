1/1
Imogene Waltz
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene Waltz, 87, of Severna Park, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Severna Park. Imogene was born in Tremont, KY on December 30, 1932 to the late Flora and Reusaw Noe. Imogene was a homemaker and raised her three children. Once her youngest child went to elementary school Imogene worked at Sears as a Sales Associate in the jewelry department from 1975 to 2000. She was an active member of Glen Burnie Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, baking, sewing, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Imogene was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 61 years, Charles W. Waltz. She is survived by her beloved children, Duane M. Waltz, Mark G. Waltz and his wife Michelle, and Cheryl L. Heilker and her husband Eric; and her dear brother, Carliss E. Noe; and her loving grandchildren, Morgan D. Waltz, Matthew R. Waltz, Kiersten C. Kutz, and Logan M. Waltz. Imogene was predeceased by 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, SW (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Friday, October 9th, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. On Saturday, October 10th, visitation will be held from 10-11 am at Glen Burnie Baptist Church, 7524 Old Stage Road in Glen Burnie, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 am. There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Imogene's name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association Greater MD Chapter, 1850 York Road, Ste D, Timonium, MD 21093 (www.alz.org). To offer condolences to the Waltz family please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Glen Burnie Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Glen Burnie Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved