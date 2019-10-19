1937-2019 Ina Bolton (Turner), age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Franklin, TN. Ms. Bolton, formerly of Upper Marlboro, Md, was well known to many in the Southern Maryland area. Ina's greatest gift, beyond talking and singing, was her endless capacity to provide. In 1981, she helped organize the Upper Marlboro Churches Food Bank. She, along with many others, provided food and resources to those in need. While she didn't have much, what she did have she shared. Her favorite phrase until her death "God is good." Survivors include her daughter, Virginia; son, John; son-in-law Dany; daughter-in-law Rhonda; three grandchildren, Michael, Isabelle and Noah; sister, Janet Earl and numerous nieces and nephews. We love and miss you mom! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3:00pm at St. Paul's Moravian Church 8505 Heathermore Blvd in Upper Marlboro, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local food bank or charity.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019