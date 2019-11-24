Ingeborg Anna Borders, 98, of Annapolis, MD died peacefully in her home November 17, 2019. Born in Bremen, Germany, she was the daughter of Johann and Anna Grotheer. She is survived by her children, Brian and Brenda, her brother, Deiter, his wife, Gisela, niece, Tina and nephews, Ron and Phil. Inge worked for "The Evening Star" newspaper before switching to accounting, which she did well into her eighties. The family and close friends will celebrate her life assisted by "Lasting Tributes Funeral Care.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019