On February 28, 2019 "Renie" passed away at 91 years old. Born in West Virginia, she is the devoted Aunt of Tony Romano, Theresa Belba, Charles Romano, Chee Cox, Cathy Barch, Ollie Hornick and Nick Romano; Also Irene had 9 other brothers and Sisters.Visit the family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Highway on Thursday where a memorial gathering will be held from 7 to 9 P.M. Memorial Service 7:30 P.M.
|
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019