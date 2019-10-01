Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Hustead. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Grace Baptist Church 17 Somerset Road Pasadena , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

(March 7, 1936 – September 23, 2019) Irene "Nancy" Hustead, 83, a longtime resident of Sunset Beach in Pasadena, passed quietly into the arms of our Lord on September 23, 2019. She was under the care of Hospice of the Chesapeake, while residing at the Oak Lodge Assisted Living facility in Pasadena. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Heer, father Watson Heer, and mother Elsie Heer. She was born to her parents, Watson and Elsie Heer in Baltimore on March 7, 1936. Nancy loved horses during her youth, was an active rider and won several awards. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1954, and then attended Hood College where she graduated from the Franklin Square Hospital's School of Nursing. Nancy was employed as a nurse for a short period, before dedicating herself as a stay at home mother with her three children. Her lifelong passion has been her church, Grace Baptist Church in Pasadena, where she taught bible study, supported missionaries, and led various groups. Nancy was known for writing inspirational letters and cards, visiting shut-ins, as well comforting those struggling with life's many challenges. Life became a challenge when she was nearly killed in 1972, after being hit head on by a tractor trailer, but she continued her ministry with the church. Moreover, Nancy enjoyed the many family parties at her house where she was always willing to share her pool, cookies, and fellowship with others. Nancy is survived by her son Vernon Hustead and his wife Michele, her daughter Susan Milligan and husband Norman, her son Douglas Hustead and his wife Jacquelyn, eight (8) grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Allen Heer and his wife Angela, as well as her sister Jean Clark. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 AM, at Grace Baptist Church, 17 Somerset Road, Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Light refreshments will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. Nancy's body has been donated to the State Anatomy Board, per her request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of the Chesapeake.

