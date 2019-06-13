Irene L. Kucholick,nee Emmerich died June 8,2019 at her residence in Gambrills, MD at the age of 90. Born in Saxony, Germany and after living through Nazi and Communist Germany she had to flee to West Germany where she was employed as a Registered Nurse. Married in Munich, Germany, she and her American husband, Walter traveled extensively throughout Europe and Africa. In 1967 they settled down in Maryland. Mrs Kucholick was President of the German Wives club in Fort Meade, volunteered 14 years in ACS. She was the co-founder of the German American Christian womens group in Odenton and volunteered 9 years as a German Teacher at the Four Seasons Elementary School in Gambrills. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Odenton where she served for many years as the President of the Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Altar Guild and a member of the Church Choir. She is the author of her book "Iron Curtain Memories". She is survived by her sister Christine Lasck and numerous nephews and nieces. Friends may call on Monday June 17 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday June 18,2019 at 10 am in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Odenton, MD. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery ,Crownsville, MD. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 13, 2019