Irene Elizabeth Lapinski went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2019 at the age of 75 after a brief illness. Irene will be lovingly remembered and cherished by her Husband of 54 years, John Lapinski, along with her Sister, Shirley Walters (Husband Jerry Walters); Niece, Jacqueline Quigley (Husband Christopher Quigley); and Children: Kathy Lapinski, Suzanne Davis, and Cindy Seyfferth (Husband Scott Seyfferth). Irene's legacy will be carried on by her Grandchildren, the lights of her life: Lauren Seyfferth and Ashley Davis and her Grand Nieces and Nephew: Taryn, Rylee, and Brody Quigley.Irene was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Frank Reinsfelder and Clara Reinsfelder. She graduated from Nursing School at Maryland General and met the love of her life, John, while attending a Mixer with Nursing School friends.. They married in 1965 in Baltimore. Irene worked in all facets of the medical fields while being an RN Nurse. She worked in the Emergency Room at North Arundel Hospital, the Crofton Convalescent Center, the Crownsville Mental Hospital, the Detention Center in Anne Arundel County, and the Anne Arundel County Health Department. Irene loved Ocean City and was known for her love of her family and grandchildren. Her feisty and indomitable spirit will sadly be missed but remembered warmly in our hearts.Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD, 21401. Burial is to follow to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Dundalk.

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

