Irfan Kucukcetin, 92, died peacefully in his Crofton home on the morning of Feb. 20, 2019.He was born in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 17, 1926 - the exact day as his late wife, Sebat Kucukcetin.Irfan grew up in Istanbul and went to medical school in Ankara, Turkey where he served as an officer in the Army Medical Corp and met Sebat. They married on Oct. 7, 1953, and moved to Maryland six years later with their first child, Asuman.Irfan became a psychiatric resident at Crownsville State Hospital and went on to become the head of the drug, alcohol and methadone program at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Washington D.C. He practiced psychiatry in Maryland, Canada, Delaware, Illinois and D.C. until he was 86. He and Sebat lived in the same home off of the Crofton Parkway from 1975 through the rest of their lives.He most enjoyed playing backgammon, watching Turkish soap operas, cheering for Besiktas futbol and eating crispy simit. He loved learning and keeping up with current events both in Turkey and the United States.He is survived and dearly missed by his three daughters: Asuman San Felice (John), Hale Kucukcetin, and Bade Hanna (Ron), as well as his three granddaughters: Selene San Felice, Emily Hanna and Denise Hanna.He was laid to rest next to Sebat in a Muslim ceremony at Lakemont Gardens Cemetery in Davidsonville on Thursday.

900 West Central Ave

Davidsonville , MD 21035

