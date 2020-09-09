IRMA HOPE EASTLAND, nee Young passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Linthicum. Mrs. Eastland was born February 23, 1930 in East Lansing, MI to James "Glenn" Young, a supervisor at Union Carbide Company, and Irma (Hope) Young, a telephone operator at Kincheloe Airforce Base. She grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, a small community at the Canadian border with record snowfall and low temperatures. She attended Sault High School and Michigan Technological University, where as a sophomore, Irma was set up on a blind date with Franklin Maurice Eastland of Hazel Park, MI on New Years Eve 1950. Though he had to return to school a few days later, he wrote to her every day, and six weeks later at Michigan Tech's annual Snow Ball, Frank told Irma, "I think I want to marry you." Yet, shortly afterward he moved to Oregon to train for his new engineering job, so Irma-- at the behest of her Aunt May-- took a three-day train ride west to confirm his intentions. In true Franklin fashion, his answer came later in the mail in the form of an engagement ring purchased from the local military PX. They were married three months later in Sault Ste. Marie, MI on July 18, 1951 when Irma was 21 years old. The couple moved to Linthicum, MD in 1957 when Frank began work at Westinghouse, Aerospace Division. In addition to raising their two children, Julia and Rick, Irma was a first grade teacher at Linthicum Elementary and Glen Burnie Park Elementary for 25 years. During this time she went to night school to get her Master of Science in Reading from Johns Hopkins University. Irma was very involved in the community, hosting international students through People to People, volunteering with the PTA, Performing Arts Association of Linthicum (PAAL), Soroptimist International, Alpha Delta Kappa, and her beloved Naughty Needlers Quilting group. With them she spearheaded the creation and donation of over 1,800 preemie quilts and mastectomy pillows to St. Agnes, Harbor, and Sinai hospitals. Ever popular with neighborhood children, the Eastlands hosted Cub Scouts, Young Life, and carnivals to benefit those who suffered from muscular dystrophy where Irma obligingly dressed as a gypsy and "told fortunes" in her basement. As a part of the Linthicum Shipley Improvement Association, she and her dear friend Mary Cavey chose the sky blue color for the water tower. Irma was a longtime member of Linthicum United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. An adventurer, Irma traveled the world with family and friends after retirement including Mexico, the UK, Holland, Thailand, The Great Wall of China, South Korea, and fell in love with polar bears on three trips to Churchhill, Canada. She was an anglophile, a lover of British comedies and murder mysteries. She was a great baker, and a voracious reader, and enjoyed family history. Irma loved spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them to sew, playing the card game Hand and Foot, taking them shopping, going out for strawberry milkshakes, and enjoying Attman's corned beef sandwiches. Irma was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Irma, and her husband of 67 years, Frank Eastland. She is survived by her daughter Julia Shoneff of Linthicum; her son, Eric Franklin Eastland and his wife Sheila of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; grandchildren Ambre and Matthew Shoneff, Monica and husband Randall Reyes, Caitlin and husband Derrick Miller, Parker and Paige Eastland; her brother, Jim and wife Margaret Young of Petosky, MI; Brother-in-law Lawrence Meyers of Dayton, OH; devoted relatives Janet and Allan Wilson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws around the country. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Inspirations of Linthicum and Amazing Care Health Services for their love and excellent care, during the last years of Irma's life. An outdoor, socially distanced memorial service will be held 4:00 this Saturday, September 12 at Glen Burnie Church of the Nazarene, located at the corner of Westfield and Midland in the Margate community, 100 Northdale Road, Glen Burnie. Friends who may wish to remain in their vehicles can listen on their car radios in the church parking lot. Outdoor reception following. Irma will be interred with her husband Frank at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, and to continue Irma's legacy of loving the community one quilt at a time, donations can be made to Friendship Quilters of Linthicum, PO Box 195, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090 in her honor.



