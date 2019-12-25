Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gonce Funeral Service Pa 4001 Ritchie Highway Brooklyn , MD 21225 (410)-789-1800 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Gonce Funeral Service Pa 4001 Ritchie Highway Brooklyn , MD 21225 View Map Service 12:00 PM Gonce Funeral Service Pa 4001 Ritchie Highway Brooklyn , MD 21225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irvin Francis Stiller, of Glen Burnie, died on December 20, 2019. He was 91 years old. Irvin was born in 1927 on Foster Avenue in the Canton section of East Baltimore and attended primary schools there. He had been a resident of Linthicum and Glen Burnie for more than forty years. Mr. Stiller was married for more than fifty years to the late Regina (Jean) Kropkowski who died in 2003. He was a communicant at Saint Philip Neri Church, Linthicum, since the establishment of the parish in 1964. Mr. Stiller retired from the United States Postal Service in 1984 after thirty years of service. He was the Employment Officer for the Baltimore Management Sectional Center, in charge of recruitment, postal examinations and placement. Earlier, he was employed in the editorial department of The Catholic Review, Baltimore Archdiocesan newspaper. Mr. Stiller served with the Naval Reserves from 1945 to 1951. He was a member of The American Legion for more than fifty years and had served as a Commander of the August J. Raveio Post 195, Baltimore Highlands, as well as Chef de Gare of Voiture #1199 of the 40 et 8, American Legion. Mr. Stiller was also a member of the Glen Burnie Moose 1456; National Association of Retired Federal Employees; National Association of Postal Supervisor's Retiree Group #1; the Golden Age Senior Club and the Poplar Ridge Senior Club, both of Pasadena, MD. Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Ann Martin of Glastonbury, CT; his son, Eugene F. Stiller; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Michael J. Stiller. Friends may call at the George J. Gonce Funeral Home, P.A., 4001 Ritchie Highway on December 27, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm. A Christian service will be then held at 12:00 at Gonce. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019

