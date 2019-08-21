Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvin "Ike" Kenner. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irvin J. Kenner, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on August 18, 2019. Mr. Kenner, "Ike" to his friends, was a longtime resident of both Glen Burnie and Severn, Maryland. Ike was born to Viola B. Kenner and August G. Kenner on November 10, 1929, in Trenton, New Jersey. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Grace Kenner Fisher, his brother, Charles Kenner, his former wife and mother of his children, Janet May Solomon Kenner LeSueur and his wife, E. Lorraine Metzler Kenner. He is succeeded by three children, Andrea G. Kenner (Barry), Gilbert J. Kenner (Regina), Ellen J. Windmiller (Thomas), four grandchildren, Gilbert J. Kenner, Jr. (Audrey), Michael F. Kenner (Chad), Lindsay M. McIntee (Brian), Jamie L. Wingate (Timothy), four great-grandchildren, Ben McIntee, Jack McIntee, Anna McIntee and Ella Wingate. Ike attended Maryville College in Tennessee. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, with many years spent as an active member of the Severn United Methodist Church. From 1958 to 1994, he worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Linthicum, Maryland, retiring as an electrical engineer from the aerospace division where he was issued several government patents on behalf of Westinghouse. Ike loved music. He enjoyed singing and playing the violin. For several years, he directed the community chorus groups, The Go-Getters and The Notables. He enjoyed traveling, camping and map collecting. He enjoyed spending time at the vacation home which he designed and constructed on his property in Berkley Springs, West Virginia, where family and friends loved to gather. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Saturday, August 24th, from 1-2 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Ike's name be made to the at: To offer condolences to the Kenner family, please visit

