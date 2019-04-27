September 7, 1926 - April 7, 2019Passed away peacefully after a long illness. Irvin was dearly loved by his wife, Martha (nee Sobus) for over 72 years. Loving father to William and wife Debbie Pannell, daughter Karen Fritz and husband Albert Fritz. Loving grandfather to Eric and wife Amy Pannell, Bryan Pannell, Cailtlin Pannell, David Fritz, Derek and wife Samantha Fritz, and three great grandchildren Addison and Lilly Pannell, and Henry Fritz. Catholic Mass at St. Jane Frances deChantal Church in Riviera Beach will be on May 21 at 9:30. Interment will follow at the Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jane Frances Church. Irvin resided in Cape Coral, FL. Formally of Pasadena, MD, Vero Beach, FL, Ferndale, MD, and Landsdowne, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 11, 2019