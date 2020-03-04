Isabel I. Dieppa, 93, of Glen Burnie, passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Alberto and Monserrate. She was the proud owner of Lovely Lady Beauty Salon in South Baltimore. Isabel enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Dieppa; daughter, Gloria Brandhorst; and her siblings, Annie Fisher, Elva Guzman and Frankie Ortiz. Isabel is survived by her beloved daughters, Beverly Jenkins and her husband, Bill and Shannon Dieppa (Robert Bowling); dear sister, Elizabeth Ortiz; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Thursday, March 5th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020