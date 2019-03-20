Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivette Morales. View Sign

Ivette R. Morales, 59, a resident of Pasadena, passed away on March 13, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Morales was born August 3, 1959 in Germany to Nellie J. Fournier and the late Andres Rodriguez. She spent her childhood growing up in her native Bayamón, Puerto Rico and moved to the United States in her teen years. She spent over 20 years working for the federal government and most recently worked as an office manager. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who cherished her family, enjoyed dancing, listening to music, loved animals and seeing the world. Despite battling cancer for over 2 years, she lived life to the fullest and brought joy and happiness to the lives of those she touched. Ms. Morales is survived by her mother Nellie Fournier, sons Damian Morales of Pennsylvania, Carlos E. Morales of Pasadena, daughter Caroll March of Pennsylvania, brothers Edwin Rodriguez of Germany, Andres Rodriguez of Florida, grandchildren Savanah Aqueche, Tyler March, Aliyah March, and Avery Morales. A memorial service will be held at Arundel Christian Church on Saturday, March 23, at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Ms. Morales and her family ask that contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ivette R. Morales, 59, a resident of Pasadena, passed away on March 13, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Morales was born August 3, 1959 in Germany to Nellie J. Fournier and the late Andres Rodriguez. She spent her childhood growing up in her native Bayamón, Puerto Rico and moved to the United States in her teen years. She spent over 20 years working for the federal government and most recently worked as an office manager. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who cherished her family, enjoyed dancing, listening to music, loved animals and seeing the world. Despite battling cancer for over 2 years, she lived life to the fullest and brought joy and happiness to the lives of those she touched. Ms. Morales is survived by her mother Nellie Fournier, sons Damian Morales of Pennsylvania, Carlos E. Morales of Pasadena, daughter Caroll March of Pennsylvania, brothers Edwin Rodriguez of Germany, Andres Rodriguez of Florida, grandchildren Savanah Aqueche, Tyler March, Aliyah March, and Avery Morales. A memorial service will be held at Arundel Christian Church on Saturday, March 23, at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Ms. Morales and her family ask that contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.