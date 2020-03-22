Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Burton. View Sign Service Information Memorial service St. Mark's Episcopal Church 301 A St. SE Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Burton, a former physics teacher at Broadneck H.S. in Cape St Clair, died Jan. 4, 2019, from metastatic colon cancer. He was 82. Born in Rochester, NY, Burton attended Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on scholarship for two years intending to be a mechanical engineer. Instead, in 1955, he transferred to SUNY Albany and completed his bachelor's in English and speech in 1960. While at Albany, he taught at Arthur Murray Studio where he met his first wife and taught ballroom dance throughout his life. He earned the first master's in Fine Arts (MFA) in stage direction from the

Jack Burton, a former physics teacher at Broadneck H.S. in Cape St Clair, died Jan. 4, 2019, from metastatic colon cancer. He was 82. Born in Rochester, NY, Burton attended Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on scholarship for two years intending to be a mechanical engineer. Instead, in 1955, he transferred to SUNY Albany and completed his bachelor's in English and speech in 1960. While at Albany, he taught at Arthur Murray Studio where he met his first wife and taught ballroom dance throughout his life. He earned the first master's in Fine Arts (MFA) in stage direction from the University of Wisconsin -Madison in 1962 despite a bout with tuberculosis. Primarily a teacher, Burton worked at Onteora High School (NY), Kingston High School (NY), Westminster College (Fulton, Mo.), Moorhead State College (Minnesota), directing numerous high school, college and community theater productions of opera, musical theater and plays as well as directing the Miss New York State pageant (Miss America preliminary) for three years, over the course of his career. From 1970 to 1983, he taught English and film study at Horace Greeley in Chappaqua, NY. After leaving Greeley, his work at RIT provided enough credits to be certified to teach AP physics, general physics and physical science from 1983 to 1998 at Broadneck High School. From 1989 to 1998, he was the school's Science Department chairman and assisted with the design of the new science wing. He retired from teaching in 1998. Over the next 20 years, he held numerous volunteer positions at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., taught homebound students, performed as General George Washington for a local special events company owned by his daughter, and wrote film curriculum for Journeys in Film, a company providing materials on popular films for classroom use. Mr. Burton is survived by his wife, Doris, of Davidsonville, Md.; three children from his first marriage to the late Georgina Dodd Burton, Pamela Moore (Steve) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Gregory (Erin) of Rosendale, N.Y. and Antony (Jackie) of Pleasantville; and three grandsons, Connor, Ryan and Jacob. A memorial service was held Mar. 23, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 301 A St. SE, Washington, D.C. 20003. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Md. 21122 or to the Historic Preservation Fund of St. Mark's Church. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Wisconsin Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close