Jack Charles Wanger, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on April 5, 2020, at the age of 90 years old. He was survived by his loving children, Audrey Wanger and David (Beth) Wanger, grandchildren, Joel and Eric Wanger and generations of nieces and nephews, Steven (Lauri) Wishner, late Abbe (Michael) Hines, Leslie (Steve) Vathey, Judy Heller, Ruth Heller, Stephanie (Steve) Ford, Scott (Beth) Hines, Sara Wishner, Andrew (Emily) Wishner, Allison (Adam) Kloepfer, Sara Fox, Justin Cunningham, Abigail Hines, Samantha Hines, Everett Spencer and Quinn Spencer. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn Wanger (nee Zoota); siblings, Florence (Jerome) Wishner and parents, Sam and Henrietta Wanger. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020