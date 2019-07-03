Jack G. Pierce Jr.

Jack G. Pierce, Jr. passed from this life on June 28, 2019. Born in Tennessee on October 4, 1955, he lived his life in Maryland, and graduated from Annapolis Sr. High, class of 1973. He enjoyed building houses for people and made a mid-life career change to occupational safety. Vegetarian, because he loved animals; he was also an accomplished musician, guitar enthusiast and collector. He loved sharing his gift, especially with his grandchildren, Trinity, Kayden, Deklyn, Taylor, Layla, Brendon and Carley. A man of honor and integrity, he is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, and his beloved niece, Michele Andrade and her son, Miles, as well as a sister, Judy, and innumerable friends. He was full of gratitude for all his caregivers, especially brother and sister-in-law, JoAnn and Mark Rogers. Jack was known for his wit and humor and he is greatly missed. To offer condolences to the Pierce family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 3, 2019
