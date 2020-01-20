Jack Gordon Cleveland passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020, of heart failure. Jack was a special person--brilliant, dedicated, generous and funny--loved by his family, friends and co-workers for his expansive and compassionate personality and his willingness to pitch in and go the distance to help others solve problems and provide encouragement. Jack was born on March 4, 1973, in Durango, Colorado, to Gordon and Patricia Cleveland. He attended Bowling Green High School in Ohio, where he played football, and graduated from Flagstaff High School in June, 1990, where he participated in Academic Decathalon. He earned his BS in Environmental Science and Policy from the University of Maryland in December, 2002. Jack became a creative and collaborative IT professional, working for Symantec in Oregon, and serving as Dept. Technology Officer for the University of Maryland's R. H. Smith School of Business. He was working as an IT technology support professional for ORACLE Corp. in Columbia, MD, at the time of his passing. In between he applied his talents to IT positions with Kadix Systems, TCS and Clutch Group. A voracious reader, Jack loved a wide range of music and was a "foodie" who enjoyed cooking and sharing with his friends and family. He is survived by his parents, Gordon and Patricia Cleveland; his son, Robert Gordon Cleveland; his sister, Byrd Adrian, of Niskayuna, NY; and his aunt, Maureen Carroll, of Lawrence, Kansas; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews who looked up to Jack as the cool older kid. A shining star, his time on earth was much too short, and he will be sorely missed by one and all. A Memorial Service will be held on January 26, at 11 AM at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home Bowie, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant House, Attn: Sandra Latchman, 5 Penn Plaza, New York City, NY.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020