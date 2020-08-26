1/2
Jack Martin
On July 10, 2020, Jack D. Martin of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away of natural causes at the age of 92. Jack was born on May 15, 1928 in Avalon, PA to the late Helen and Homer Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Martin, his grandson, Steve Clarke, and great grandsons Kellen and Korey Clarke. Jack is a veteran of WW2 and the Korean War. He served from 1944-1946 as a Corporal and Tank Driver. He was called back in 1951-1953 during the Korean War where he served as an instructor at Ft. Meade. While stationed in Ft. Meade he met his beloved wife, Mary Jo Martin. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years and his daughter, Kimberly Martin-Clarke.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
