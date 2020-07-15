Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacob Wardell Henson Jr. 81, affectionately know as (Dickie) entered enternal rest on July 11,2020 @ 1623 Colbert Rd Annapolis. He was born 1/20/39 to the late Hattie and Jacob Henson Sr in Skidemore of Annapolis, MD. He was the beloved husband to Joyce Henson, loving father to Nannette Henson, Jacob Henson, Jonathan Henson. He will be sorely missed by all. Public viewing**July 17th 11a.m - noon @ Reese and Son Mortuary 1922 Forest Dr Annapolis,MD 21401



