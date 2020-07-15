1/
Jacob Henson
1939 - 2020
Jacob Wardell Henson Jr. 81, affectionately know as (Dickie) entered enternal rest on July 11,2020 @ 1623 Colbert Rd Annapolis. He was born 1/20/39 to the late Hattie and Jacob Henson Sr in Skidemore of Annapolis, MD. He was the beloved husband to Joyce Henson, loving father to Nannette Henson, Jacob Henson, Jonathan Henson. He will be sorely missed by all. Public viewing**July 17th 11a.m - noon @ Reese and Son Mortuary 1922 Forest Dr Annapolis,MD 21401

Published in The Capital Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
WM. Reese & Sons Mortuary
WM. Reese & Sons Mortuary
1922 Forest Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 268-6015
