The Capital Gazette

Jacob J. Woizesko Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob J. Woizesko Jr..
Service Information
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD
21225
(410)-789-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

On February 7, 2020, Jacob J. Woizesko Jr., Beloved husband of Stella D. (nee Zientek) Woizesko, Dear Father of Cindy D. Mueller and her husband Phillip, Loving Grandfather of Ronald Badger Jr. and his wife Shawn, Jill Mueller, Kristina Mueller, Sherri Odendhal and her husband CJ, Michael Lato III, Jacob Mueller and Zachary Mueller. Great-Grandfather of Christopher, Jacob and Xander Badger. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Woizesko Lato, and son Kenneth M. Woizesko. Brother of the late Mary Gdula, Michael Woizesko and JoAnn Hollenbaugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment was held on Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.