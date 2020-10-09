1/1
Jacob Michael Hack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACOB MICHAEL HACK (Jake) of Annapolis, MD passed away on July 4, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on April 7, 1983, and was the son of Cheryl and Richard Hack of Annapolis. He leaves a sister, Jessica Hanna; a nephew, Travis Moreland; a niece, Alexis Hack; all of Annapolis; a former wife, Jessica Goins Hack; and two sons, Samuel and Connor, all of Baltimore. Jacob was a gourmet chef, winning several cooking contests, including the Mason Dixon Master Chef Tournament in 2014 and the Farm to Chef Championship. He was active in the restaurant kitchen and catering fields, working for Beej Flambolz Catering, the Copper Kitchen, Chef's Expressions, Conrad's, and others. His last employment was full time for the World Central Kitchen (founded by José Andrés), locally working under Irena Stein at Alma, Cielo Verde, making hundreds of meals a day "with excellent flavors" for the community meals initiative. For hobbies Jake was a very active fisherman, sometimes travelling, among various places, to Pittsburgh and Erie, to fish with his cousin Luke Wholey, also an active fisherman. He was also a skilled handyman helping with various repairs and home improvements for friends, and enjoyed gardening. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jacob's name on line to the World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
jennifer
Significant Other
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved