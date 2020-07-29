1/1
Jacqueline S. Bohanan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the evening of July 24, 2020, Jacqueline (Jackie) S. Bohanan passed away leaving her husband James K. Bohanan III, sons James and Bob, Daughters-in-Law Pamela Hayes-Bohanan and Teresa Dillon Bohanan, and five adult grandchildren. Services will be held at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, on Monday, August 3, 2020, with viewing starting at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 pm, with burial at Bestgate Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
10:00 AM
Lasting Tributes
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marlene Stutzman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved