On the evening of July 24, 2020, Jacqueline (Jackie) S. Bohanan passed away leaving her husband James K. Bohanan III, sons James and Bob, Daughters-in-Law Pamela Hayes-Bohanan and Teresa Dillon Bohanan, and five adult grandchildren. Services will be held at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, on Monday, August 3, 2020, with viewing starting at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 pm, with burial at Bestgate Memorial Park.



