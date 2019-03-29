Jacqueline Weems Bahar, age 57 of Glen Burnie passed away March 24th at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Jackie was born Oct. 24, 1961 in Annapolis, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Marie Thomas. Jackie received her education through Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Jackie was well known for being very outspoken and liked to make people laugh. Her favorite pastimes were going to the casino and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life the last being as a private duty nurse. She was proceeded in death by her mother Marie Thomas, brother Carl Bailey, late husband Ameen H. Bahar and fiancée Anthony "Redd" Stevens. Jackie leaves to mourn two daughters Rochelle Weems and Tamira Weems of Glen Burnie, two sons Darius Wilson of Georgia, and Ameen Bahar of Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and a host of family and friends. The memorial service will take place at 2pm Sunday March 31, 2019 at the William Reese and Sons funeral home located at 1922 Forrest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019