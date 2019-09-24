Jacquelyn Kruger Bateman (August 19, 1938 – September 21, 2019) died peacefully at her residence with her family at her side. She was born in Washington, DC and lived her teenage years in Hyattsville, MD. She raised her family in Bowie, MD and retired to Lewes, DE in 1997. Jackie moved to Edgewater this year to be closer to her family. Jackie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a great cook and an excellent baker. Jackie was a homemaker for many years until she returned to the workforce where she pursued her passion in architectural history with the City of Laurel, MD. Jackie enjoyed her retirement where she often volunteered, traveled and bowled with her neighborhood friends always followed by lunch. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Joe of 51 years, her parents, Myrtle and Jack Kruger and sister Janet Paquin. Jackie is survived by her daughters Barbara Smiroldo (Jim) of Deale, MD; Charlotte Poe (Scott) of Stevensville, MD and Kathryn (Ed) Shamleffer of Prince Frederick, MD and eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, sister Joan Facchina of Owings, MD brother-in-law John Bateman (Jeanne) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may visit Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd Edgewater, MD 21037 on Thursday, September 26 from 4 pm – 7 pm with a funeral service beginning at 7 pm. Burial will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/ or the www.cancer.org/involved/donate. Online condolences at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019