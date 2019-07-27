James A. Emminger

Obituary
James A. Emminger, 81, MSgt. USAF Ret., passed away on June 6, 2019 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. He was a longtime resident of Pasadena. Born in Baggaley, PA and raised in Bradenville, PA he was preceded in death by his parents Elmer E and Florence (Dias) Emminger and also preceded in death by his 8 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara and by his furry companion, Brodie. He is also survived by many family members and friends. James had a long distinguished military career serving proudly in the United States Air Force, receiving numerous medals and awards including 2 Air Force Commendation Medals, 2 Air Force Meritorious Service Medals and the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 service stars, just to name a few. After retiring from the Air Force he worked at the U S Coast Guard Yard, Curtis Bay for many years. Early in his career, before enlisting in the Air Force, he served in the U S Navy on the USS Tarawa (CVS-40). Respecting his wishes, no service was held. A Celebration of Life for family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
