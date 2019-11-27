Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. (Jim) Guare Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim passed away November 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. He was born May 26, 1941 to Alvin and Maryland Guare of Annapolis, MD. Jim joined the Navy out of high school where he served his country aboard the USS Essex aircraft carrier. Continuing his service, he was an Anne Arundel County Police Officer for 15 years before retiring on disability. He loved his home, camping excursions, and family. There was no better way to spend time than working in the yard,doing home projects, sitting by a campfire, or eating crabs. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy of 24 years, two siblings, three children Debbie, Jim, and Marguerite, stepdaughters Sherry and Cindy, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren

Jim passed away November 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. He was born May 26, 1941 to Alvin and Maryland Guare of Annapolis, MD. Jim joined the Navy out of high school where he served his country aboard the USS Essex aircraft carrier. Continuing his service, he was an Anne Arundel County Police Officer for 15 years before retiring on disability. He loved his home, camping excursions, and family. There was no better way to spend time than working in the yard,doing home projects, sitting by a campfire, or eating crabs. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy of 24 years, two siblings, three children Debbie, Jim, and Marguerite, stepdaughters Sherry and Cindy, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close