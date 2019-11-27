Jim passed away November 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. He was born May 26, 1941 to Alvin and Maryland Guare of Annapolis, MD. Jim joined the Navy out of high school where he served his country aboard the USS Essex aircraft carrier. Continuing his service, he was an Anne Arundel County Police Officer for 15 years before retiring on disability. He loved his home, camping excursions, and family. There was no better way to spend time than working in the yard,doing home projects, sitting by a campfire, or eating crabs. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy of 24 years, two siblings, three children Debbie, Jim, and Marguerite, stepdaughters Sherry and Cindy, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019