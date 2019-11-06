Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Loudon. View Sign Service Information McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-255-2381 Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Lying in State 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM Lakeshore Baptist Church 4613 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Lakeshore Baptist Church 4613 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD View Map Interment 2:30 PM Hillcrest Cemetery 3446 Laurel Grove Road Federalsburg , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jim was born in Oneonta, NY on the day after the 4th of July in 1932. He graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta with a BS degree in Chemistry. Jim moved to Glen Burnie in 1956, when he was employed by Davison Chemical Company, a division of W.R. Grace Company which is where he meets Faith his wife to be. They were married at Glen Burnie Baptist Church, where they were members. In 1960 he built a house in Pasadena and married Faith. They had 3 children together Allen, Brian, and Christy. During this time, he started working for McCormick Spice Co. in Baltimore. He retired from McCormicks in 1990. Jim and Faith then traveled around the U.S. in their motorhome. They visited their son Brian in Hawaii many times. When Brian was stationed in Italy they traveled to Italy and the rest of Europe. Jim was the loving husband of Faith Loudon, the precious father of Allen Loudon, Brian Loudon and Christy Metzler. The dear grandfather of Shelby Nicole Loudon, David Adam Loudon, Julia Marie Loudon, Crystal Rose Loudon, Alexander James Metzler, Isaac James Loudon, and Victoria Faith Metzler. He was proceeded in death by his mother Alice Blencoe, Earl James Loudon and Stepmother Julia Gabriel, his beloved sister Emily Holdridge and Brother Donald Loudon. One of his special sisters Marjorie Jacobs still resides in Conklin N.Y and in New York he has lots of nieces and nephews. Jim will be missed so much by his famiy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Thursday 7:00 to 9:00 PM and Friday 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Mr. Loudon will lie-in-state on Saturday in the Lakeshore Baptist Church 4613 Mountain Road Pasadena from 9:30 to 10 AM at which time Funeral services will be held. Interment on Saturday in the Hillcrest Cemetery 3446 Laurel Grove Road Federalsburg, Maryland at 2:30 PM. Online condolences may be sent to

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019

