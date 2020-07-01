Or Copy this URL to Share

James Aloysius Riley (Lt. Colonel- Ret) 81, decorated Vietnam War veteran, beloved husband and father, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Jim will be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father who loved God and serving his country. A Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church and interment will take place with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



