James A. Riley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Aloysius Riley (Lt. Colonel- Ret) 81, decorated Vietnam War veteran, beloved husband and father, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Jim will be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father who loved God and serving his country. A Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church and interment will take place with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved