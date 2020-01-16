|
James A. Svoboda (Jim), of Bowie, MD, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his parents William and Elsie Svoboda, and his brother Joseph, of Fort Benton, MT, and leaves behind his beloved wife Evie and four children: Susan Weeren (Rob), Shelley Svoboda (Neil Rhodes), Sandy Selby (Chip), and Steven (Emma). He loved his seven grandchildren who never ceased to make him proud: Megan, William, Maddy, Hannah, Max, Georgia, and Caroline. Born June 28, 1934 in Great Falls, MT, he was a graduate of Fort Benton High School and Montana State University and spent his long career as a PhD research scientist with the USDA in Beltsville, MD. Jim's hobbies and passions included singing, swimming, working outdoors, cruising, and enjoying his family and many friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020