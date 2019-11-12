James R. "Rick" Allen, 73, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in Melbourne, FL where he had moved four months ago. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Doris Conroy Allen, and is also survived by his daughter, Kristina Allen of Harrisburg, PA, son, Douglas Allen (Stephanie Allen) of Palm Bay, FL and grandson, Logan Elijah Allen. Rick was born Nov. 2, 1946 in Washington, DC, only child of James R. Allen and Elizabeth McNulla Allen. He attended DC public schools, and after serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, completed his AA degree from Prince George's Community College. This is where he met his wife, Doris, and they lived 10 years in Crofton before moving to Davidsonville, 35 years ago. He had a career in data processing and systems management for the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union in Washington, DC and also with Lockheed Martin in Harrisburg, PA. He was a founding member of the Crofton Jaycees in 1978. He retired in 2007 and enjoyed traveling, playing trivia, and creating stained glass works. There will be a small private family gathering in Florida and a memorial service in Maryland at a later date to be determined. Donations in Rick's name can be sent to @ stjude.org. Funeral arrangements are by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay FL, 321-724-2224.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019