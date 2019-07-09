Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Andrew Frodsham. View Sign Service Information Blair & Son Funeral Directors 15 Gore Street West Perth , ON K7H 2L7 (613)-267-3765 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the Frodsham Family announces the sudden passing on June 23rd, 2019 of James Andrew Frodsham on a peaceful Sunday morning at his most beloved cottage. James will be greatly missed by his parents Carol (Shepherd) and Bill Frodsham; his wife Stacey Permenter Frodsham; his children Sarah, Stephen, Marissa, Gavin and William James Frodsham; and brothers Geoff (Barbara), Stephen (Merri), and Robert (Natalie) Frodsham. At the time of his passing, James was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Chief Strategy Officer at Ciena. His professional career began at Nortel Networks after he received a Bachelor of Engineering Science degree from the University of Western Ontario. From there with his keen intellect, he quickly climbed the corporate ladder to senior positions; eventually moving to Ciena in May of 2004. James was an innovator with an incredible mind for problem solving and planning, managing the conversation to execute strategies to connect people through technology. James was an engineer and a scientist contributing to his infinite curiosity for all facets of the world around him. He was always reading books on various subjects; having a particular interest in history and science fiction. As well, he had many athletic pursuits including; marathons, golfing, biking and hockey. He was extremely competitive, always fully committing himself to anything he pursued. His brilliant mind, quick wit, kindness, compassion and generosity will be missed and remembered by all who knew him. Though he left the world too soon, he lives on through his wife and children and the people he touched along his journey. James' family and friends joined in a service to honour his life in St. Paul's United Church, 25 Gore St. W., Perth on Thursday July 4th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. A reception followed the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Johns Hopkins Heart & Vascular Institute, Baltimore (

