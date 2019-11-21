James B. Offer, 77 of Deale, MD passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis MD He is survived by his Wife of 55 years, Pamela V. Offer, two sons Terrence Offer Sr. of Churchton, MD, Dion Tucker of Deale, MD and one daughter Carla Sanders of Tracys Landing, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden Ministry Center, 3600 Brightseat Rd. Landover, MD 20785 A Christian Wake will be held at 10:00 am with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am
Published in The Capital Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019