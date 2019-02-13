|
|
On February 10, 2019 of Bowie, Maryland. He is survived by his wife Neva Apsey Babcock, son Nathan Babcock and wife Deborah Babcock, son Lieutenant Colonel Brian Babcock-Lumish, PhD, and wife Dr. Terry Babcock-Lumish, son Benjamin Babcock and wife Rebecca Babcock, sisters Janis Sampson (Lynn) and Diane Comden (Jon), five grandchildren, Toby Babcock, Anna Babcock, Jack Babcock, Timothy Babcock and Lillie Babcock, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD with a funeral service at 3pm, followed by a reception at Church of the Redeemer, 7300 Race Track Road, Bowie, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to Church of the Redeemer for support of mission work in Zimbabwe. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019