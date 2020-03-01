James Dennis Ball lost his battle with cancer on February 23, 2020, at his home in Port St. Lucie, FL, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 68. James (Jim) was born on June 5, 1951 in Washington, DC to Mary Frances Ball and Charles (Ollie) Ball, who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Caroline Ball, nee Newcomb; his brother, Charles (Chuck) Ball of Millsboro, DE; two children, Spencer Ball, of Avon, CO, Caroline Hurt, nee Ball of Leesburg, VA; four grandchildren; two stepchildren, Kevin Wright and Katie Tasch, nee Wright; and two step-grandchildren. Jim's passions were his family, boating, fishing, camping, and his beloved pets that he had over the years. Jim's career of 20+ years was with the Charles E. Smith Company in Washington, DC as a Building Engineer. Afterwards, Jim worked as a contractor for the US Naval Academy until his retirement in 2015. While living in Annapolis, Jim was an active member of the Eastport Yacht Club until his move to Florida in 2015. Services will be held Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 AM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020