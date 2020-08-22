James Alfred Ball, 79, a four-year resident of Annapolis and previously of Riva, passed away at his residence on August 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born February 7, 1941 in Washington DC, James attended Bladensburg High School, completing his education in the U.S. Army where he was a helicopter mechanic. After his military service, James returned to the Washington area and continued in the mechanical field, working for various auto dealerships as an auto technician for 45 years. James loved living in and around the Chesapeake Bay. He also loved hunting on the family's farm in West Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 53-years, Mary; his daughter, Lisa, her husband, Brian and their children, Amelia and Dylan. He is also survived by one cousin, one nephew, and six nieces. James was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Elizabeth Ball Shipley, his father Arlie Alfred Ball, and his sister Gail Stewart. Services will be private. In honor of James' memory and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Online guestbook available at:



