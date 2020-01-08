James Michael "Jim" Bieler, Jr., 56, a 17-year resident of Edgewater, MD, passed away on December 23, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. Born on December 24, 1962 in Meadowbrook, PA to Carol and the late James Bieler, Jim graduated an officer from St. John's College High School in Washington, DC. He has been the owner of Marty's Bait and Tackle store in Edgewater since January 1, 2008. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trivia, crossword puzzles, watching football and hanging out with family and friends. In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Bieler; his son, James Bieler III of Catonsville, MD and daughter, Jennifer Mendez of Havre de Grace, MD; one sister, Kathie (Vince) Farrell of Panama City, FL and his granddaughter, Gianna Montevago. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020