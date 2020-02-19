On Friday, February 14, 2020, James "Jim" Britton passed away at his home in Annapolis, MD. Jim was born on April 12, 1945, in Annapolis to the late James and Marguerite Britton. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a postal carrier before ultimately working as a postal clerk. Jim was a Christian Troubadour writing and playing songs on his guitar for Jesus. He was a devoted member of Chesapeake Christian Fellowship Church. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Scott Britton and three siblings, Robert and Charles Britton and Sharon Grice. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Dottie Britton; two children, Lisa Marie Bowers of Annapolis and Brian Douglas Britton of Florida; two siblings, Keith Britton of West Virginia and Linda Goehring of Glen Burnie, MD; a son-in-law, George Bowers; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Britton; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21 at 11 am at Chesapeake Christian Fellowship Church, 377 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. In lieu of flowers, a donation in honor of Jim may be made to: Chesapeake Christian Fellowship at the address above. Online condolences may be given at
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020