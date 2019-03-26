Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Burtis Sr.. View Sign

James Taylor Burtis, Sr. "Jim", age 82, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in Eastport to the late William Henry and Lillie Taylor Leatherbury Burtis, Jim was raised in the Annapolis area. He was employed by C&P Telephone Co., now Verizon, for many years. As an avid hunter, Jim also enjoyed fishing and crabbing, which inspired his talent for wildfowl and decoy carving. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Jean Burtis; his son, James Taylor Burtis, Jr. and his grandson, James Taylor Burtis, III. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made at:

