Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Graveside service 11:00 AM Glen Haven Memorial Park 7215 Richie Highway Glen Burnie , MD View Map Service 12:00 PM Szechuan Café 4315 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy was born February 16th, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, and passed away on August 8th 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family. Jimmy was the fifth child of six to Joseph "Sonny" Sunstrom, a train engineer for the B&O, and Bernice Sunstrom, a homemaker. Jimmy enjoyed a happy and picturesque childhood in Baltimore, where he attended from 1951 – 1957 Thomas Johnson Elementary School PS 84, graduating from Baltimore's Southern High School in 1963. Jimmy was known for being the local heartthrob, and a dancer on the 1960's local televised bandstand program the "Buddy Deane Show." One of Jimmy's greatest joys and memories was meeting the love of his life, and future wife Mary Lee Vetters in kindergarten. Jimmy married Mary Lee on January 29, 1966, and had two children Jeffrey and Stacy. Jimmy was fond of accompanying his wife Mary Lee on his frequent business trips to places such as Tennessee, Hawaii, and California. However, Jimmy always looked forward to his annual family trip to either Ocean City, or the Outer Banks, North Carolina. There, he would relax at the beach with Mary Lee and enjoy nights on the boardwalk, Thrasher's Fries, and Fisher's Popcorn. Jimmy was a respected civil servant with the National Security Agency, and held several positions to include that of Computer Systems Engineer. Jimmy later was employed as a technical engineer for Pinkerton Computer Consultants, General Electric, and Lockheed Martin where he retired in 2007. Jimmy was a well-respected manger and leader in the newly developing computer engineering industry and was hand selected as a defense contractor to develop missile defense systems for the U.S. Armed Forces. Jimmy was extremely patriotic and felt proud to serve his country in this manner. Jimmy was an avid aficionado of classic muscle cars and was known to have owned several over his lifetime. Due to his work in the defense industry, Jimmy developed a love for military planes, ships, and weaponry. Jimmy also enjoyed watching Westerns and was a big fan of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. In his later years, Jimmy was an enthusiastic and generous on-line shopper and relatives would often come home to find gifts on their doorsteps he had ordered for them. That was Jimmy's way of showing his love and appreciation to his family and friends. Jimmy is preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty years Mary Lee, father Joseph and mother Bernice, his sisters Jane, Nancy, and Carole Ann. Jimmy leaves behind his son Jeffrey Sunstrom (Melissa) of Pasadena, Maryland, daughter Stacy Pellegrin (Warren) of Stevensville, Maryland, his brother Joseph E. Sunstrom III (Dawn) of Newark, Delaware, his brother David F. Sunstrom (Sharon) of Aurora, Colorado, and grandchildren Nicholas Doucette, Sophia Sunstrom, Lindsey Pellegrin, Sydney Pellegrin, Kyle Pellegrin, Shanna Pellegrin, and many loved nieces and nephews, and finally, his adored English Labrador Retriever, Daisy. To celebrate Jimmy's remarkable life, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks for a small memorial donation of any amount to Jimmy's favorite charity, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), a non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals and finding them good, loving homes. A memorial graveside service for family and close friends will take place Friday, August 30th, 11:00 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7215 Richie Highway, Glen Burnie, Maryland, 21061. The service will be followed by a 12:00 PM private luncheon at Jimmy and Mary Lee's favorite restaurant, Szechuan Café, 4315 Mountain Road, Pasadena, Maryland. Online condolences may be made on

Jimmy was born February 16th, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, and passed away on August 8th 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family. Jimmy was the fifth child of six to Joseph "Sonny" Sunstrom, a train engineer for the B&O, and Bernice Sunstrom, a homemaker. Jimmy enjoyed a happy and picturesque childhood in Baltimore, where he attended from 1951 – 1957 Thomas Johnson Elementary School PS 84, graduating from Baltimore's Southern High School in 1963. Jimmy was known for being the local heartthrob, and a dancer on the 1960's local televised bandstand program the "Buddy Deane Show." One of Jimmy's greatest joys and memories was meeting the love of his life, and future wife Mary Lee Vetters in kindergarten. Jimmy married Mary Lee on January 29, 1966, and had two children Jeffrey and Stacy. Jimmy was fond of accompanying his wife Mary Lee on his frequent business trips to places such as Tennessee, Hawaii, and California. However, Jimmy always looked forward to his annual family trip to either Ocean City, or the Outer Banks, North Carolina. There, he would relax at the beach with Mary Lee and enjoy nights on the boardwalk, Thrasher's Fries, and Fisher's Popcorn. Jimmy was a respected civil servant with the National Security Agency, and held several positions to include that of Computer Systems Engineer. Jimmy later was employed as a technical engineer for Pinkerton Computer Consultants, General Electric, and Lockheed Martin where he retired in 2007. Jimmy was a well-respected manger and leader in the newly developing computer engineering industry and was hand selected as a defense contractor to develop missile defense systems for the U.S. Armed Forces. Jimmy was extremely patriotic and felt proud to serve his country in this manner. Jimmy was an avid aficionado of classic muscle cars and was known to have owned several over his lifetime. Due to his work in the defense industry, Jimmy developed a love for military planes, ships, and weaponry. Jimmy also enjoyed watching Westerns and was a big fan of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. In his later years, Jimmy was an enthusiastic and generous on-line shopper and relatives would often come home to find gifts on their doorsteps he had ordered for them. That was Jimmy's way of showing his love and appreciation to his family and friends. Jimmy is preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty years Mary Lee, father Joseph and mother Bernice, his sisters Jane, Nancy, and Carole Ann. Jimmy leaves behind his son Jeffrey Sunstrom (Melissa) of Pasadena, Maryland, daughter Stacy Pellegrin (Warren) of Stevensville, Maryland, his brother Joseph E. Sunstrom III (Dawn) of Newark, Delaware, his brother David F. Sunstrom (Sharon) of Aurora, Colorado, and grandchildren Nicholas Doucette, Sophia Sunstrom, Lindsey Pellegrin, Sydney Pellegrin, Kyle Pellegrin, Shanna Pellegrin, and many loved nieces and nephews, and finally, his adored English Labrador Retriever, Daisy. To celebrate Jimmy's remarkable life, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks for a small memorial donation of any amount to Jimmy's favorite charity, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), a non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals and finding them good, loving homes. A memorial graveside service for family and close friends will take place Friday, August 30th, 11:00 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7215 Richie Highway, Glen Burnie, Maryland, 21061. The service will be followed by a 12:00 PM private luncheon at Jimmy and Mary Lee's favorite restaurant, Szechuan Café, 4315 Mountain Road, Pasadena, Maryland. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close