JAMES CLEMENT LEVANGIE, 80 of Sebring, FL passed away September 8, 2019 in Sebring. He was born in Roxbury, Massachusetts on March 23, 1939 to the late Curtis T. and Emelie A. (Proctor) LeVangie. He was a veteran of the US Navy from 1957 to 1982, US Naval Reserves (Ready) to Midshipman to Officer through Lieutenant Commander. James was a Technical Consultant and Computer Database Engineer working for Booz Allen & Hamilton in Washington, D.C. 1982-1990 then he worked for Computers Systems Center, Inc. in Springfield, Virginia 1990-2000. He moved to Sebring in 2000 from Anne Arundel County, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his parents; numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by an Aunt Kathleen Proctor of Canada, numerous cousins on both the LeVangie and Proctor side of the family all living in Canada, Longtime Special Friends, Donna Anderson of Sebring, Carol Rynarzewski of Maryland, along with many other friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday October 7, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 There will be a Memorial Service and Inurnment at the St. Andrew's Chapel US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 10 AM. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019