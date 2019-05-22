Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Deene. View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, May 17, 2019, James Deene suddenly passed away. He was born on June 25, 1960 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late James J. Deene and Catherine M. Deene. James, formally of Odenton, Maryland, now residing in Delaware, leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Deborah Deene, and his two children, Edward Wetherbee Jr. and wife Dana Wetherbee and Brandi Deene and partner Thomas Wilson. He was the loving Pop of his two grandchildren Edward James Wetherbee and Abigail Wetherbee and was expecting the arrival of his third grandchild Harper M. Wilson in July. James is also survived by his sister, Donna Maxwell and brother, Michael Deene. Additionally, James leaves behind many other loving family members and friends to whom he cared a great deal for. James was employed as a Business Agent with Teamsters Local 355 for the past 17 years, although prior to that has been a member of the Teamsters for many years. He was a compassionate, strong willed, and loyal man in which carried into his career with the Teamsters and into his love for his family and friends. He dedicated his life to helping others, and speaking for them when they couldn't speak for themselves. He will be truly missed and is loved a great deal by many.Family and friends may visit on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm and 6:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church 1070 Cecil Ave. Millersville, MD 21108.

