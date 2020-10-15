1/1
James Diggs Sr.
1940 - 2020
James (Jim) Francis Diggs Sr., 79, of Glenn Dale Maryland, died in hospice care at BWMC Hospital on May 26th, 2020 due to complications related to Covid-19. He was born on October 17, 1940 to the late Maurice and Evelyn Diggs of Cumberland, Maryland. A graduate of Fort Hill High School in Cumberland Maryland, Jim Diggs obtained a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master's degree from George Washington University. He was employed as a physicist at Naval Research Laboratory from 1963 until he retired in 2005. James F. Diggs Sr. married Nancy Jo Fitzwater in the Kingsley United Methodist Church in Cumberland, on July 26, 1969. After moving to Bowie, and then Glenn Dale, Maryland he and his wife joined Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Bowie, Maryland, where they both remained members for the rest of their lives. Jim lost his wife, Nancy, to Cancer in 2010. Jim Diggs will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by four children, Jennifer Grier, James F. Diggs Jr., Jason F. Diggs and Nora E. Diggs; brother Ronald Diggs, and five grandchildren. There will be a short graveside outdoor service to celebrate the life of James Diggs Sr, on what would have been his 80th Birthday, where his cremated remains will be buried alongside his beloved wife at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk MD on October 17th 2020 at 11am.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southern Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
