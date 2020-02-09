Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Doyle. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lasting Tributes Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The force of nature that was Jim Doyle exited this life on Friday January 31, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at his Edgewater home with his beloved wife Donna and "Bella the wonder dog" at his side. Jim was known for his love of corny jokes, crazy hats, and the Boston Red Sox. Jim was born on September 16, 1952 to John and Elizabeth Doyle, in Bellerose, New York. Ignoring his position as the middle child of five siblings, Jim somehow managed to become the undisputed boss. Jim graduated from SUNY Albany in 1974, and began work in the printing industry. It was while working for Webcraft (now Vartis Communications) in New Jersey that he met the love of his life, Donna Davis. They were married in 1985 and settled in Edgewater in 1986. Michael was born in 1988 and Brian followed in 1990; that was when Jim's most important accomplishment, raising two remarkable, strong and independent sons began. Jim moved into the field of direct marketing in the 1990's and became an adjunct professor of marketing at American University in 2000. Jim retired from full-time work in 2018 but kept active as a marketing consultant. He was an active member of the Direct Marketing Association of Washington. Jim was deeply committed to the community in which he and his family lived. Jim served as president of the Edgewater Beach Neighborhood Association from 2012 -2017. He and Donna hosted four naval midshipmen over a 12-year period. Recently Jim was in the process of training their dog Bella for community service work. Jim is survived by his wife Donna, sons Michael and Brian, Brian's fiancé Bessie Turner, siblings John, Maureen, Bob and Lori, siblings-in-law Marian Yim, Doug Meltzer, Mary Davis, Karen Day, and David Young along with nephews, Troy, Paul, James, Kevin and Matthew. A celebration of his life will take place at Lasting Tributes in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, February 23 from 4 to 7 pm. Donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in lieu of flowers.

The force of nature that was Jim Doyle exited this life on Friday January 31, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at his Edgewater home with his beloved wife Donna and "Bella the wonder dog" at his side. Jim was known for his love of corny jokes, crazy hats, and the Boston Red Sox. Jim was born on September 16, 1952 to John and Elizabeth Doyle, in Bellerose, New York. Ignoring his position as the middle child of five siblings, Jim somehow managed to become the undisputed boss. Jim graduated from SUNY Albany in 1974, and began work in the printing industry. It was while working for Webcraft (now Vartis Communications) in New Jersey that he met the love of his life, Donna Davis. They were married in 1985 and settled in Edgewater in 1986. Michael was born in 1988 and Brian followed in 1990; that was when Jim's most important accomplishment, raising two remarkable, strong and independent sons began. Jim moved into the field of direct marketing in the 1990's and became an adjunct professor of marketing at American University in 2000. Jim retired from full-time work in 2018 but kept active as a marketing consultant. He was an active member of the Direct Marketing Association of Washington. Jim was deeply committed to the community in which he and his family lived. Jim served as president of the Edgewater Beach Neighborhood Association from 2012 -2017. He and Donna hosted four naval midshipmen over a 12-year period. Recently Jim was in the process of training their dog Bella for community service work. Jim is survived by his wife Donna, sons Michael and Brian, Brian's fiancé Bessie Turner, siblings John, Maureen, Bob and Lori, siblings-in-law Marian Yim, Doug Meltzer, Mary Davis, Karen Day, and David Young along with nephews, Troy, Paul, James, Kevin and Matthew. A celebration of his life will take place at Lasting Tributes in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, February 23 from 4 to 7 pm. Donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in lieu of flowers. Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020

