James Francis Duffy was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Joe and Dorothy (Jones) Duffy. He passed away on November 21st at age 82. A resident of Severna Park, MD for the last 46 years, Jim loved his family. In addition to his parents, and two brothers, Joe Duffy of Boston, MA and Bill Duffy of Lexington, KY, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy (Souter) Duffy. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan Duffy of Annapolis, MD and Ellen Schwab of Highland, MD, and their spouses John Garrett and Brian Schwab. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren: Alex, Kayla, and Chloe Fu (children of Susan), and Corey, Dani, Bailey, and Brett Schwab (children of Ellen). He is also survived by his brother, Bob Duffy, of Raleigh, NC and 12 dear nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Northeastern University. Jim was a businessman and spent most of his career in the materials handling industry and traveled to ports all around the world. His passion was helping people one day at a time and was a friend of Bill's. There will be a virtual Celebration of Life held near the Christmas holiday. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Annapolis will be private. For more information and/or to send stories and photos, email James.Duffy.Memorial@gmail.com. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to Alzheimer's Association
on a Tribute page: act.alz.org/goto/JimDuffy
.