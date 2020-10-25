James Edward Holthaus Sr., 90, of Chester, MD, a loving husband and father passed away October 15, 2020, at his home. Jim was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. Jim was born August 21, 1930 in Baltimore, MD to Edward and Helena Holthaus. Jim graduated Loyola Blakefield High School in Towson, MD then went on to receive his Electrical Engineering degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh, PA. Post-graduation, he spent the next 42 years working at Westinghouse as a Registered Professional Engineer. Jim spent many of those years lecturing at National Symposiums in the field of ground and airborne electronics. In addition, Jim holds 5 US Patents in Avionics. He travelled for Westinghouse and introduced high technology products to multiple foreign markets in Greece, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Turkey, Panama, Columbia, Iran, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Jim is preceded in death by his 2 sisters Miriam and Eileen and his wife of 45 years, Nancy Vaeth Holthaus, with whom they are survived by 9 children, Stephanie Kimball (Kurt), Jim Holthaus Jr, Meg Holthaus (Don, deceased), Cam Gallo (Terry, deceased), Cely George (Tom), Tom Holthaus (Shelli), Tina Lewnes (George), Andi Whiteford (Todd) and John Holthaus (Kirsten) and 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Jim was a dedicated family man and a staple in the Severna Park community for decades. He could be seen in the gyms and on the athletic fields at Green Hornets, St. Johns, St. Joe's, Archbishop Spalding and the Jaycees. Incredibly, Jim always claimed he never missed one of his kid's games. Jim is also survived by his current wife of 21 years, Veronica Ensor Holthaus and her 8 children, Lindsay Griggs (Ken), Renee Pope (Gary), Michele Staisloff (Rick), Rick Ensor (Diane), Jeanne Byrne (Shannon), Jim Ensor (Bob), Brian Ensor (Christen) and Michael Ensor (Debi) and 19 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. After retiring, Jim moved to the Eastern Shore where he lived for the last 30 years overlooking the waters of Kent Island. "JimPop" enjoyed his golden years as dedicated member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church and enjoyed boating, playing tennis, playing golf, handing out bridge candy and taking in the best sunsets in the world. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, all funeral services will be held privately.



