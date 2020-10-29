March 7, 1936 - October 19, 2020 Died from complications of Dementia/Alzheimer's. Born in Washington DC and raised in Arlington Va. Graduated from W-LHS. Was a 3rd generation Vol. firefighter. Was active in DC Air National Guard and served in Air Force. Employed by NSA for over 43 years. He met his wife in High School who he later married and they moved to Md. Married for over 60 years and residents of Bowie for more than 50 of those years. Survived by Wife, Frances "Fran", Children, Susann Martino (John), James "Jim" Catterton (Kelley Bays), Grandchildren, Thomas, James, Ann (Martino); Jake (Catterton) Ted was caring, upstanding and compassionate. Primarily a family man and a beloved husband, father, caregiver, grandfather. Other interests included competitive sailing then later family camping, boating and travel. He loved music of any kind, played several instruments and especially enjoyed concerts and festivals. Ted and Fran were frequently seen on the dance floor. All services will be private. Please view and sign family guest book @www.beallfuneral.com In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Center Dr, Clarksburg MD 20871