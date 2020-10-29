1/1
James Edwin "Ted" Catterton
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 7, 1936 - October 19, 2020 Died from complications of Dementia/Alzheimer's. Born in Washington DC and raised in Arlington Va. Graduated from W-LHS. Was a 3rd generation Vol. firefighter. Was active in DC Air National Guard and served in Air Force. Employed by NSA for over 43 years. He met his wife in High School who he later married and they moved to Md. Married for over 60 years and residents of Bowie for more than 50 of those years. Survived by Wife, Frances "Fran", Children, Susann Martino (John), James "Jim" Catterton (Kelley Bays), Grandchildren, Thomas, James, Ann (Martino); Jake (Catterton) Ted was caring, upstanding and compassionate. Primarily a family man and a beloved husband, father, caregiver, grandfather. Other interests included competitive sailing then later family camping, boating and travel. He loved music of any kind, played several instruments and especially enjoyed concerts and festivals. Ted and Fran were frequently seen on the dance floor. All services will be private. Please view and sign family guest book @www.beallfuneral.com In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Dr, Clarksburg MD 20871

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved