James Gerard Harding Jr.
1934 - 2020
James Gerard Harding, Jr. 86, passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at his home in Glen Burnie, Md. James was born June 27, 1934 to James G. Harding Sr. and Mary (Fitzgerald) in Boston Massachusetts, the younger of two children. James (Jim) served in the U.S. military during the Korean conflict. After his time in the service he returned to Boston and in 1957 married Mary Quirk, a girl from the neighborhood he had known most of his life. They were married for 63 years. Jim worked for the Lever Brothers Company for 38 years, first in Cambridge Massachusetts and in 1960 when the Cambridge plant closed he relocated his young family to Maryland. James had many jobs at Lever Brothers working his way through management to become a coordinator and retired in 1992. Jim and Mary were original residents in the Sun Valley neighborhood in Glen Burnie Md. Jim loved to play golf and coached baseball when his kids were young. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, but mostly enjoyed time with his family. James is survived by his wife, Mary; his sister Lorraine Dowling, daughters, Ellen Horne and Mary Bowen and his son Thomas Harding; grandchildren, Laura Horne, Jane Gillespie, Joseph Horne, Ryan Horne, Nicolas Bowen, Drew Bowen, Kaylynn Harding, Hannah Harding and great grandchildren James Gillespie, Ava Gillespie, Olivia Horne. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary and his son James Harding. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Monday October 19, 2020 from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061. Interment Crownsville Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of James Gerard Harding, Jr. to The Parkinson's Disease Foundation 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York NY 10018. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
