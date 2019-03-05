Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Groninger. View Sign

Jim is survived by his fiancée of 23 years, Janice Huss and her brother, Jeff Atkinson, and their dog Bubbles. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Elizabeth Sauvageot (Robert), of Bel Air, MD; his brother, Donald Murray Groninger (Maryann) of Minnesota, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Dorothy Eileen Primavera.A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Barranco and Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. The funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 4:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please give to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD, 21403, and the Ronald McDonald House, 635 W. Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

