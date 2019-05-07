James Homer Young, 59, of Glen Burnie passed away on May 2, 2019. James was born in 1959 in Baltimore, MD to the late Homer James and Geraldine Mabel Young. He worked as a Carpenter. James was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He enjoyed following both the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens, reading, playing games, singing and drawing. James is survived by his son, James A. Young (Stevie); three sisters, Doris Dary (David), Lois Nielsen (Timothy), and Patricia Dayton (Stephen); and two brothers, Thomas Young (JoAnna), and Millard Lee Young (Nikki).Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, May 7th at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, PA. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019